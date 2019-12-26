|
Elsie Roberta Louise Lay, 90 years, of Colora, MD, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Colora, MD. Born March 8, 1929 in VA, she was the daughter of late Harrison Morton and Bertha Sear Grieninger of Havre de Grace, MD.
Elsie was a homemaker and employed as a bartender at the American Legion Post 47 of Havre de Grace, MD. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Lay. She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Barton and her husband, Art; grandchildren, Stephanie Sciabarrasi (Brian), Jamie Settle, Steve Settle, Christopher Zellman (Linda), Tina Ewing (Richard), Mark Zellman (Tanya), Dawn Hutton (James); numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren. Elsie is also survived by her special daughter, Cindy Montambault (Brian). Elsie was survived by her loving companion of twenty years, James Golden.
In addition to her husband, Elsie was preceded in death by her son, Eugene R. Zellman; grandson, Eugene R. Zellman, Jr.; brothers, Lyell, Richard, George and Charles Grieninger; and sister, Martha Shannon.
Elsie was a very outgoing and personable. She loved to socialize and dance. She loved people and her angels.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Breast Cancer Association or to the American Legion Post 47 in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., PO Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, January 4, 2019, 1 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, January 4, from 11 AM until 1 PM, at the funeral home prior to the service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell will officiate. Interment will be in Principio Methodist Cemetery, Perryville, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 1, 2020