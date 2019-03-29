Cecil Whig Obituaries
|
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Elwood M. Westerinen


Elwood M. Westerinen Obituary
Elwood M. Westerinen, 92, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at home.
Born in North East, MD, on Oct. 30, 1926, he was the son of the late Esa and Jenny (Manty) Westerinen.
He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force and worked in the Residential Construction business.
Mr. Westerinen enjoyed traveling, cruises, boating, and lived in Florida for 25 years.
Lovingly survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty Westerinen; a son, David A. Westerinen (Carolyn); daughter-in-law, Candace F. Westerinen; grandson, John A. Westerinen Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, John A. Westerinen.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 2, 4 p.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where visitation will be on Tuesday, April 2, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
For condolences, please visit: www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 3, 2019
