Emily M. Manlove of Swan Harbor, near Cecilton, MD, died March 30, 2019.

Miss Manlove was a graduate of Cecilton High School and earned degrees from St. Mary's College of Maryland, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and the University of Michigan. She taught in the secondary schools of Elkton from 1951 until her retirement in 1986. Both before and after her retirement from teaching she helped care for the family farm, Swan Harbor.

Miss Manlove is survived by her brother, William C. Manlove, of Earleville; and nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her sisters: Laura Orth, Isabel Thomas and Katherine Jester.

A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 10 Glebe Rd., Earleville, on May 11 at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to St. Stephen Church.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech. Published in The Cecil Whig on May 3, 2019