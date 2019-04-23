Emily Marie Jack, 93, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at home. Born June 4, 1925 in Little Rock, AR, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Adelia Young Siebold.

Emily is survived by her sons: William A. Jack (Frieda), Richard Dude Jack (Sandy), Edward N. Jack, Keith W. Jack (Susan); daughters: Elaine T. McDaniel (Walt), Beverly A. Jack (Denise), Michele M. Cooper (John); 12 grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

On May 23, 1947, Emily married her soldier boy William (Bill Jack) who she met as a USO girl during WWII. She made the move from Little Rock, AR, to Port Deposit, MD, where they made their life.

Emily enjoyed spending time with her family and was involved with her children's lives, supporting them with their various activities whether it was being a girl scout leader to attending their sporting events. As she got older, she enjoyed the simpler things in life, enjoying her morning coffee or a glass of Wild Turkey 101 on her back porch swing admiring her terraces. She loved gardening and spending time with family and friends.

Emily was an active member of her church, St. Teresa's Catholic Church of Port Deposit, MD. She received an "Order of Merit" from the Diocese of Wilmington in 2009 for her devotion and dedication. In 1998, she received the "Volunteer of the Year" award for the beautification of Port Deposit. She enjoyed her time on the Port Deposit decorating committee with Audrey Abrahams.

Emily's fiery spirit has been passed onto each one of us and she will be missed by all.

In addition to her parents, Emily was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Jack Jr.; an infant daughter; and brothers: Joseph Siebold and William Siebold.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of St. Teresa, Water Witch Fire Company and Water Witch EMS, in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.

Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, April 26, 10 a.m. at St. Teresa's Catholic Church of Port Deposit, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, April 25, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.

Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary