Emory E. McClaskey of Colora, MD formerly of Hampden, MD had a permanent change of address to go home with his Lord on June 15, 2020.Emory is survived by his wife of 39 years, Marie; his mother, Mary; brothers, Harry, Jr. and David, Sr.; sister, Kathy and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends and his beloved dogs, Titan and Deesel.Visitation will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 6 PM until 8 PM at Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home. Following Covid-19 guidelines, there will be a graveside service Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11AM at West Nottingham Cemetery.Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD