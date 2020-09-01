1/1
Eric Christophr Reynolds
1979 - 2020
FORT WORTH-It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Eric Christopher Reynolds, age 40, of Fort Worth, TX on August 16th, 2020.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of Eric's life will be held at a later date.

MEMORIALS: Donations in Eric's memory may be made to the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge or an animal rescue/welfare organization of your choice.

Born in Elkton, MD on August 27th, 1979 to Leroy "Chris" Reynolds and Sharon Logan Reynolds, Eric was a kind and gentle man known for his love for all living things, from tarantulas to trees.

Eric studied Entomology & Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware following his undergraduate studies in Environmental Science & Policy and Wildlife Conservation at the University of Maryland and attended St Mark's High School in Wilmington, DE. Eric was committed to his career as a Program Manager-Forester with Oncor Electric in Fort Worth, TX and previously as a Metro Arborist & Supervisor with ACRT Services. He was a lifelong avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, Baltimore Orioles fan and a loyal Maryland Terps fan. Condolences and happy memories can be shared at the Brown, Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home website.

Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leroy "Whitey" Reynolds, Helen (Reynolds) Matthews (Haggerty) and John "Jack" and Dorothy H Logan (Montgomery).

SURVIVORS: He is survived by his parents, numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins, step-grandfather, coworkers & friends from around the world as well as his loyal rescue companions Neela, Cali, Lincoln and Scarlett.

Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home

425 S. Henderson St.

(817) 335-4557

Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
