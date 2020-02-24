|
Eric James Strickler, Sr., 73 of Elkton, MD, died Friday, February 21, 2020 in the Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
Born in Delta, PA, on August 2, 1946, he was the son of the late Colvin Jacob and Eleanor Jane (Scott) Strickler. He honorable served the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He was a Truck Driver, employed by Overnight Transportation before his retirement. Eric was a member of the Vietnam Vets/Legacy Vets M.C., Moose Lodge, Elkton, MD, Post 6027 North East, MD, where he was past commander, and the Post 8175 Elkton, MD.
Survived by his wife: Sue (Reynolds) Strickler; daughter: Melissa S. Taylor (Erick) and son: Eric J. Strickler, Jr. (Reanea) all of Elkton, MD; three brothers: Reed Strickler of West Palm Beach, FL, George Strickler of Fawn Grove, PA and Steve Strickler of Delta, PA; grandchildren: Haley Strickler, Cody Goodwin, Erick Taylor, II, Alley Taylor, Lauren Dykes, David Parrett, Tambra Smith and Amber Grafton; and great-grandson: Hunter James Goodwin.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter: Kimberly Ann Strickler; brother: Colvin J. Strickler, II; and daughter-in-law: Jennie Lyn Bennet-Strickler.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. There will be a visitation for family and friends from 10:00 AM until service time.
Memorials may be made to Post 6027 in Eric's honor and memory and mailed to the funeral home.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 26, 2020