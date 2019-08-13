|
Erin Elizabeth Yale, age 38 of Abingdon, MD went into the arms of her Heavenly Father after a valiant fight with cancer on August 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 14, 1981 in Rising Sun, MD to Nancy Kay (Williams) Wiggins and the late Joseph Ellis Wiggins.
Erin is survived by her loving husband of 10 years, Stephen Marshall Yale, Jr; daughter, Charlotte Adamarie Yale; mother, Nancy Wiggins; brothers: Darin Wiggins and his wife, Amy and Daniel Wiggins and his wife, Kathy; sisters: Joey Baker, Sherri Van Dyke and her husband, Scott, and Kelly "Baby" Talley and her husband, Jason; and grandfather, Joseph Wiggins.
Erin brought people together and touched lives. Whether a family vacation, dinner or fun activity, Erin was always planning and participating in trips, outings and events. Her love for, and support of, her 17 nieces and nephews was known by all. "Aunt Sissy", as she was affectionately called, was a role model and inspiration, giving generously of herself and relishing each smile and experience she created. Erin loved the beach, traveling and time with family and friends.
Erin graduated from Cecil Community College in 2003 with an Associate degree in Business & Commerce Technology and Wilmington University in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. She joined Legg Mason in 2006 where she spent 11 years solving problems, implementing change and most of all inspiring and influencing people. As a VP, Head of Financial Accounting, Erin encouraged people to think differently, accept what they cannot change while focusing on what they can do to make things better. Erin exuded positivity and her signature smile was known to all. In 2012 this same drive and outlook, coupled with her own cancer journey, led her to co-found the non-profit organization, Pushing Pink Elephants, dedicated to pushing past cancer. The organization's focus is encouraging cancer patients during treatment by sending them "PUSH Baskets" as well as providing proactive tools for cancer prevention and a healthier future.
Taking seriously the role of mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Erin was loved dearly by all and leaves a beautiful legacy.
A celebration of Erin's life will be held on Friday, August 16th at 1pm at Mountain Christian Church, Abingdon Campus, 3465 Box Hill Corporate Center Drive, Abingdon, MD 21009. A visitation will be held from 9:30am-12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Charlotte's education may be made payable to "Maryland College Investment Plan" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 14, 2019