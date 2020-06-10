Erma S. Bolton
1919 - 2020
Erma Spence Bolton, age 100, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, on October 10, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Matilda Johnson Spence.

Mrs. Bolton worked alongside her husband, John, as an administrator in their insurance business. Always very stylish, she had been a model for a dress studio. Mrs. Bolton was a member of Rock Presbyterian Church, the Women's Club of Cecil County, and Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #84, Elkton. A devoted wife and mother, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and enjoyed reading.

Survivors include her daughter, Lois Ann McCool, Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Teddy Mercer and wife, Angie, Elkton, MD, and Jenny Mercer, Berryville, VA; and grandchildren, John, Linton, Georgia, and Caroline.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bolton was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, John B. Bolton, Jr.; and sister, Velma Campbell.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 15, 2020, at Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, 33 Elk Mills Road, Elkton, MD.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
