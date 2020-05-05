Dr. Ernest M. Wood, 82, passed from the caring arms of attending nurses to the loving arms of the Lord on Saturday, April 25, 2020. A victim of COVID-19 which took another life in the dark loneliness of lockdown and quarantine.
Ernie was born on May 2, 1937 to Ernest and Emily Wood in Havre de Grace, MD. He was the oldest of five children (Ernest, Donald, Barbara, Peter, and Ruth) and grew up on a poultry farm and egg-packer in North East, Maryland. Education was most important to the Wood family, and his parents sent Ernie to Salesianum Catholic High School in Wilmington, DE during the week, and back to the farm on the weekends. After graduating high school, Ernie left North East for South Bend, IN, where he attended the University of Notre Dame, in pursuit of education, faith and football. In his third year, he was offered a Medical School slot at the University of Chicago, which meant he would have to transfer from Notre Dame. His love of Our Lady's University was so great that he turned down the offer and graduated cum laude, moving to Washington DC to attend Georgetown University Medical School.
Ernie joined the U.S. Navy upon graduation from medical school and was commissioned an officer in the Naval Medical Corps where he completed his internship as a general surgeon and eventually, his residency as an OBGYN. He served on board the USS Tutuila (ARG4) as the ship's doctor during the Dominican Republic invasion, and was the duty officer at Bethesda Naval Hospital the day JFK was flown back from Dallas. Ernie often talked about escorting the President's remains, along with Bobby and Jackie, and trying to be of comfort to them during this terrible tragedy. Ernie also served in various medical roles at San Diego Naval Hospital, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, and Oakland Naval Hospital. Thanks to the Navy, Ernie met a beautiful Navy Nurse, Jean Murasky, who happened to be a grade higher rank than him. After a few awkward salutes, they fell in love and got married at the small Chapel in Bethesda.
The cross-country moves of Navy life, and an ever-expanding family (three boys), and a desire to come home finally brought Ernie and Jean to Lancaster, PA in 1972. He joined the medical practice of Drs Knerr & Bashore, where they went on to grow the small office into OB-GYN of Lancaster, with multiple locations across the county. Ernie was elected by his fellow doctors to serve as the Chief of OB-GYN at Lancaster General Hospital. Over the course of Ernie's career, he estimated that he helped over 35,000 babies come into the world. It was a joy that he never got over. His surgical skills were known by many in the profession, and his love and care of patients and their families was his first priority.
Ernie loved to spend time with his family and friends at the head of the Chesapeake Bay in and around North East, MD. He enjoyed the history of the area and spending time on the water. At home, he was an avid LCC Bogey Buster, a Lancaster Pirate, and member of the Edward Hand Medical Museum, Lancaster County Fireman's Association, and Lancaster Historical Society. In his younger years he loved to ski and play tennis, and spent numerous hours riding his lawn tractor in perfection of a well-kept yard!
Ernie was the proud father of three boys and three daughters-in-law (David and Lisa of Lancaster, Andrew and Gina of Mendham, NJ, Jon and Suzann of Magnolia, DE) with six wonderful grandchildren and two granddaughters-in-law (Alex and Elizabeth, Andrew and Devin, Brendan, Eric, Carly, and Joshua). Ernie was most proud however, of the strength and courage his bride, Jean, as she went through the journey of Alzheimer's. Ernie's unwavering love and care of his wife is a shining example of commitment for us all to follow. They are now together and their love is rekindled for all of us to take comfort in.
Due to COVID restrictions on public gatherings, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held for immediate family at St. Jude's Catholic Church in North East, MD after which both he and Jean will be interned at Hart's Church Cemetery, in Elk Neck MD (overlooking the old homestead and Bohemia river). A Memorial Mass and celebration of Ernie's life will be held at St. Jude's Church and Woody's Crab House later this summer when restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org) or the Mennonite Home (mennonitehome.org). To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
Charles F. Snyder Jr.
Funeral Home & Crematory
717-560-5100
Published in Cecil Whig on May 5, 2020.