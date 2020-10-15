Ernest Walter "Bus" Dempsey, Sr., age 89, of Lewisville, PA, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Born in Elkton, MD, on June 2, 1931, he was the son of the late Anna Ganzman Rothwell.Mr. Dempsey was a retired truck driver. An avid square dancer, he was a member of Circle 4 and enjoyed camping.Survivors include his sons, Ernest W. "Butch" Dempsey, Jr. (Claudia), Bear, DE, and Russell Dempsey (Robyn), Rising Sun, MD; granddaughter, Heather Pasquariello (Dan); granddaughter-in-law, Sherry Dempsey; great-grandchildren, Justin, Matthew, and A.J.; and sister, Marion Riley, Elkton, MD.In addition to his mother, Mr. Dempsey was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Jean A Dempsey; grandson, Alan Dempsey; and brother, Emmett Dempsey.Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with a graveside service beginning at 12 Noon in Oxford Cemetery, Oxford, PA.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, or to Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, in care of the funeral home at the above address.