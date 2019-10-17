Home

Erwin L. Kimmey


1934 - 2019
Erwin L. Kimmey Obituary
December 30, 1934 - October 14, 2019

Erwin L. Kimmey of Myerstown, PA, passed away October 14, 2019. He was 84 years old. He was the husband of Mabel V. (Sine) Kimmey and recently observed their 65th wedding anniversary. They have two sons, Keith Kimmey (wife Susan Kimmey) of Manchester, NH and Brian Kimmey (wife Robin Kimmey) of Myerstown, PA. He also has two grandsons, Christopher Kimmey (wife Mayu Kimmey) of Iwakuni, Japan and Michael Kimmey of Philadelphia. Mr. Kimmey was raised in Perry Point, MD. He spent 2 years in the Army stationed overseas in Germany. Mr. Kimmey worked his entire career as a Canteen Chief in the Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Centers. Upon retirement, he traveled and also became an avid Master Gardener living in Rehoboth Beach, DE. He will be missed by his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Delaware Master Gardener Program at: https://ud.alumniq.com/giving/to/CANR. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. of Schaefferstown, PA is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 18, 2019
