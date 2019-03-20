|
|
Mr. Estel Henry Cook Sr., 81, of Mount Airy, NC, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Woltz Hospice Home, Dobson, NC. He was born July 22, 1937 in Cleveland, VA, to the late Arthur and Laura Pearl Cook. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his children: Nancy Jean Cook Stafford, Pearl Virginia Cook, Alice Faye Cook, Raymond Dotson, Patricia Wilson; grandchildren: Jonathan Cross, Justin Payne; brothers: Willard Cook, A. Eugene Cook, and Roger Lee Cook.
Survivors include wife, Annie Lou Cook of the home; sons: Henry Cook and wife Katherine, of MD; Jacob Cook and wife Tammy, of VA; daughter, Laura Cosper and husband Wayne, of OH; brother, Harold Dean Cook and wife Retha, of Honaker, VA; 24 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren also survive.
Services will be held at a later date.
The care of Mr. Cook has been entrusted to High Country Services. Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 20, 2019