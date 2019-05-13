Home

Esther Elizabeth Nester, 94, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.  Born in Christiansburg, VA on May 14, 1924, she was the daughter of William B. and Sally Fagg Linkous.

A member of Bohemia Wesleyan Church, Mrs. Nester was a homemaker who loved being with her family.  She had enjoyed going to yard sales, crocheting, visiting the beach and being the mode of transportation for family and friends.  She had also been an Avon Products salesperson.

Survivors include her children, Howard Nester (Jane), Ralph Nester, Marion "Pete" Nester (Barbara) and Nita Barben (Butch), all of Elkton, MD, Dona Wilson and Sara Nesbitt (Kenny), all of Rising Sun, MD; 15 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and 6 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nester was preceded in death by her husband, Armistead Nester, Jr.; five brothers; two sisters; two grandsons, James Ralph Nester, Jr. and John Barben, III; daughters-in-law, Shirley Nester and Pat Nester; and son-in-law, Daniel Wilson.

Funeral service will be 11 AM, Monday, May 13, 2019 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, with visitation beginning at 10 AM.  Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Appleton Road, Elkton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvert Manor Nursing Scholarship Fund, 1881 Telegraph Road, Rising Sun, MD  21911. 

Published in The Cecil Whig on May 10, 2019
