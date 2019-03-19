|
|
Esther Louise Frazier of Elkton, 68, passed away March 12, 2019 after a long time illness.
Esther (Snorter) is preceded in death by parents: Harry and Gladys Pinder; son, Harry W. Pinder; and sister, Christine Pinder.
Esther is survived by her three sisters: Bessie Bamburger, Helen McMullen and Bill, Barbara Pinder, all of Elkton; children: Rosemary Frazier, Robert Frazier Jr.; seven grandchildren; plus nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
If you want to send monetary gifts please forward to DementiaResearch.org
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 20, 2019