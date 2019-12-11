|
Esther Louise McCarthy, 86 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Born April 21, 1933 in Perryville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Samuel C. and Ruth E. Bines Thompson, Sr.
Mrs. McCarthy was a member of the St. Mark's Episcopal Church of Perryville, MD, the Ladies Auxiliary to the Susquehanna American Legion Post No. 135 of Perryville, MD. She was formerly employed by the Cecil County Board of Education in Food Services.
Mrs. McCarthy is survived by her daughter, Kathleen A. Creswell and husband, Stephen, of Perryville, MD; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brother, Samuel C. Thompson, Jr.; and sisters, Audrey Harrison and Earlene Bailey.
Mrs. McCarthy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. McCarthy, Jr.; sisters, Mary Fotiadis and Ellen Sumpter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, December 13, 2019, 11 AM, at the St. Mark's Episcopal Church of Perryville, MD. Father John R. Schaeffer of St. Mary's Anne's Episcopal Church of North East, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Asbury Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Dec. 13, 2019