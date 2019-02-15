Cecil Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Abrams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Crothers Abrams


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ethel Crothers Abrams Obituary
Ethel (Eckie) Crothers Abrams, passed away at home on Friday, February 15, 2019. Eck was born in North East on August 5, 1927 to Samuel R. and Ethel Norman Crothers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Abrams; and sister, Fay Crothers Gaskewicz.
She is survived by a brother, John L. Crothers; six children; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
At Eck's request, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, her memory may be honored by donations to the Cecil County Public Library.
For condolences, please visit: www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
Download Now