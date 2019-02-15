|
Ethel (Eckie) Crothers Abrams, passed away at home on Friday, February 15, 2019. Eck was born in North East on August 5, 1927 to Samuel R. and Ethel Norman Crothers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Abrams; and sister, Fay Crothers Gaskewicz.
She is survived by a brother, John L. Crothers; six children; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
At Eck's request, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, her memory may be honored by donations to the Cecil County Public Library.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 20, 2019