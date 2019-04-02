Ethel Mae Kline (Ward), 87, of North East, MD, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. She was born in Zion, MD, on March 9, 1932 to the late Paul and Jessie Ward.

Mrs. Kline will be greatly missed by her son, Larry Kline, of North East, MD; her grandchildren: Chapin Kline (Matthew G.), Candice Kline (Heis M.), Michael Kline Jr., Michaela Kline (Matthew D.); great grandchildren: Michaelynn and Gavin Gillespie, all of North East, MD; her sisters: Nora Jones (Bob), of North East, MD; Thelma Kirsche (Tom), of Palm City, FL; sister-in-law, Thelma Kline, of Rising Sun, MD; and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Kline was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Kline; son, Michael Kline Sr. (Laurel), of North East, MD; and brother, Paul Ward (Margie), of Elkton, MD.

Mrs. Kline enjoyed baking, playing canasta, crocheting, yard sales, and Wednesday family dinners. Her biggest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her great grandchildren. She was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church of Rising Sun, MD. She was employed by Dollar General of North East for more than 10 years. She was also retired from Devine Haven of Elkton, MD.

Services for Mrs. Kline will not be held at this time as all family is not available to travel. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.