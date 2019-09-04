|
Ethel Virginia Coleman Deal, 94 years, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the Citizens Care & Rehabilitation Center of Havre de Grace, MD. Born September 13, 1924 in Lenark, IL, she was the daughter of the late Theophilus and Hannah Noll Coleman.
Ethel was a member of the First Christian Church of Havre de Grace, MD, and the Ladies Auxiliary to the Susquehanna American Legion Post No. 135 of Perryville, MD.
Ethel leaves to cherish her memory four children, Daniel W. Deal, Jr. (Margaret), Vivian M. Graham (Stephan), Phillip D. Deal (Sherry) and Thomas G. Deal (Eleanor); six grandchildren, Brian Deal, Vanessa Hennemuth, Jarrod Deal, David Deal, Nancy Jo Deal and Michael Deal; seven great-grandchildren, Stephan Cox, Gage Deal, Emily Burns, Tucker Deal, Ty Deal, Hannah Deal and Hunter Deal; five siblings, Theophilus Coleman (Trudy) of Washington, NJ, Ronald Coleman (Rosalyn) of Lancaster, PA, Bernard Coleman (Rebecca) of Aberdeen, MD, Richard Coleman (Sarah) of Blue Ridge Summit, MD, Frank Coleman of Charlotte, NC; and many nieces and nephews.
Ethel was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Daniel W. Deal, Sr.; sisters, Lucille Grimes, Rosalee Deal and Dolores Enders; brothers, Maynard Coleman and Fred Coleman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the funeral home. Pastor Ronald L. Tabor of the First Christian Church of Havre de Grace will officiate. Interment will be in Harford Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Sept. 4, 2019