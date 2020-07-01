Eugene Breece "Gene" Farmer, 62, of Oakland, MD, formerly of Harford County, MD, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home.
Born March 29, 1958, in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late James Breece and Patricia Ann (Caldwell) Farmer.
Gene worked for the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier for the Joppatowne, MD branch for many years and as a clerk for the Oakland, MD branch for the last 3 years of his career. He retired in 2008 after 28 years of service. He had also worked for the Maryland State Police as a maintenance technician, and served in the United States Army for 4 years. He was stationed in Fort Knox, KY and spent 2 years in Germany. Gene enjoyed fishing, hiking, being on the lake boating, and riding his Harley Davidson.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia A. "Cindy" (Delp) Farmer; two sons, Nicholas R. Farmer, Winchester, VA; Brandon B. Farmer, Oakland; one sister, Lorraine Conley, Edgewood, MD; several aunts, uncles,, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at Newman Funeral Homes, P.A., 1100 Memorial Dr., Oakland, on Friday, July 3, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. Services will be conducted in the funeral home chapel after visitation at 7:00 p.m., with Pastors Cindy and Ivan Ackerman officiating. At Gene's request, he will be cremated following services.
For safety precautions, it is recommended to wear a mask and please honor the social distancing guideline.
Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA, 23058.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Cecil Whig on Jul. 1, 2020.