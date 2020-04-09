Home

CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
3:00 PM
1932 - 2020
Eugene Joseph Robertson Obituary
Eugene Joseph Robertson, 88 of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 in the Calvert Manor Healthcare Center, Rising Sun, MD. Born in KY on March 13, 1932, he was the son of the late Callaway Minnix and Prudie Lovely.

Survived by his wife of 66 years, Nancy Robertson of Elkton, MD. Father of the late Eugene Robertson Jr. passed Aug 13, 2008 and their surviving children: Judy Keppen, Jeffrey & Suzanne Robertson, Jerry & Gina Robertson, Jennifer Robertson, 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild on the way.



After relocating from Chicago as a young man, Gene met the love of his life in Dundalk MD where they were married and started their family. Gene a Navy veteran, worked at Bethlehem Steele, Acme Markets, and Sysco foods. The couple spent the majority of their lives in the Baltimore area until retiring to Hanover PA. In 2005 they moved to Elkton with their son Jerry and his family where they have resided since.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, funeral service will begin at 3:00 pm.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 10, 2020
