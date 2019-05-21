Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva McCreary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Mae McCreary

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eva Mae McCreary Obituary
Eva Mae McCreary, devoted wife and loving mother, passed away May 18, 2019, at age 69, in the Christiana Hospital of Newark, DE. Born August 20, 1949 in Havre de Grace, MD, she was the daughter of the late Marion and Myrtle Bell Pate Tapp.
Eva was employed by Chesapeake Home Health Care of North East, MD.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, David Allen McCreary; daughters: Tina Keller, Missy Perry, Brenda Keller, Georgette Anthony; 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brother, William Toby Tapp; and sister, Myrtle Kathy Myers.
Eva will be dearly missed and forever loved by her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Eva was preceded in death by her brother, Neil Marion Tapp.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, May 24, 12 Noon, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, May 24, 10 a.m. until 12 Noon at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now