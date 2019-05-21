Eva Mae McCreary, devoted wife and loving mother, passed away May 18, 2019, at age 69, in the Christiana Hospital of Newark, DE. Born August 20, 1949 in Havre de Grace, MD, she was the daughter of the late Marion and Myrtle Bell Pate Tapp.

Eva was employed by Chesapeake Home Health Care of North East, MD.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, David Allen McCreary; daughters: Tina Keller, Missy Perry, Brenda Keller, Georgette Anthony; 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brother, William Toby Tapp; and sister, Myrtle Kathy Myers.

Eva will be dearly missed and forever loved by her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Eva was preceded in death by her brother, Neil Marion Tapp.

Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, May 24, 12 Noon, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, May 24, 10 a.m. until 12 Noon at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.

Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com Published in The Cecil Whig on May 22, 2019