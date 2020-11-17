Evelyn Marie Armour, 79 of North East, MD, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
Born in Pylesville, MD, on February 12, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Isaac Spencer, Sr. and Ola (Pope) Blevins.
Evelyn enjoyed taking care of her family and watching them grow. She was a member of Shelemiah UMC of North East, MD and the Ladies Auxiliary of North East VFW Post 6027.
She enjoyed watching the Orioles, eating crabs, listening to Bluegrass music, watching game shows and especially time with her card club. Her greatest joy was her family and having them all together for gatherings.
She is survived by her son: Charles R. Armour (Susan) of Aberdeen, MD; daughters: Denise Marie Calder of North East, MD and Candace Gayle Armour of Elkton, MD; also 2 son in laws: Robert A Miles of Newark, DE and John L Miller, Jr of Elkton, MD,siblings: Gertha A. Blevins, Ruth E. Vincent,and Joy B. Mitchell.,all of North East, MD; 8 grandchildren,Justin Armour(Jess), Kailey Peterson(Joe), Johnny Miller(Kelsey), Chrissy Miles, Melissa Meekins(PJ), Robbie Miles(Kaitlyn) and 2 bonus grandsons Eddie(Layla) and Kevin; 19 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 39 years, Charles W. Armour, Jr; and siblings: Mary R Armour, Margaret A. Eveland, Isaac S. Blevins, Jr., and Harold H.N. Blevins.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where funeral services will begin at 11:00 am on Friday.
Interment will follow services in Ebenezer Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD, with a fellowship luncheon at North East VFW Post 6027. All are welcome.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com