1/1
Evelyn Marie (Spencer) Armour
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Marie Armour, 79 of North East, MD, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.

Born in Pylesville, MD, on February 12, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Isaac Spencer, Sr. and Ola (Pope) Blevins.

Evelyn enjoyed taking care of her family and watching them grow. She was a member of Shelemiah UMC of North East, MD and the Ladies Auxiliary of North East VFW Post 6027.

She enjoyed watching the Orioles, eating crabs, listening to Bluegrass music, watching game shows and especially time with her card club. Her greatest joy was her family and having them all together for gatherings.

She is survived by her son: Charles R. Armour (Susan) of Aberdeen, MD; daughters: Denise Marie Calder of North East, MD and Candace Gayle Armour of Elkton, MD; also 2 son in laws: Robert A Miles of Newark, DE and John L Miller, Jr of Elkton, MD,siblings: Gertha A. Blevins, Ruth E. Vincent,and Joy B. Mitchell.,all of North East, MD; 8 grandchildren,Justin Armour(Jess), Kailey Peterson(Joe), Johnny Miller(Kelsey), Chrissy Miles, Melissa Meekins(PJ), Robbie Miles(Kaitlyn) and 2 bonus grandsons Eddie(Layla) and Kevin; 19 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 39 years, Charles W. Armour, Jr; and siblings: Mary R Armour, Margaret A. Eveland, Isaac S. Blevins, Jr., and Harold H.N. Blevins.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where funeral services will begin at 11:00 am on Friday.

Interment will follow services in Ebenezer Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD, with a fellowship luncheon at North East VFW Post 6027. All are welcome.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved