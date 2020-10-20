1/1
Everett E. MacCauley Jr.
1932 - 2020
Everett E. MacCauley, Jr., age 88, of Rising Sun, MD passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. He was born in Rowlandville, MD to the late Everett E. MacCauley, Sr. and G. Marie (Kelley) MacCauley.

Everett was self-employed and owned his own construction company. Along with construction, Everett had many different talents such as, wood working and carpentry. He enjoyed golfing and watching NFL specifically, the Baltimore Ravens. Everett loved traveling to Florida and spending time in Lady Lake located in Villages, FL. He was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 101 and the original member of Chantilly Manor Country Club. Everett will always be remembered as a sweetheart and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Everett is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-eight years, Dorothy S. MacCauley of Rising Sun, MD; five children: Linda Kightlinger and her husband, Ken of Pensacola, FL, Donald MacCauley of The Villages, FL, Phyllis Blakeley of Rising Sun, MD, Joanne MacCauley of Millville, DE, and Richard MacCauley and his wife, Annette of Jamison, PA; four grandchildren, one great grandchild, and sister, Jean Grubb. In addition to his parents, Everett is preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Noakes.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.



Published in Cecil Whig on Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
