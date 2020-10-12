1/
Faith Beata (Rentillo) Mann
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Faith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Faith Beata Mann, 63 of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 in the Seasons Hospice at Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.

Born in Baltimore, MD, on October 1, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Alejandro M. Rentillo, Sr. and Betty Doris (Webb) Rentillo. She was the wife of the late Robert Mann who died in October 10, 1997.

Faith retired from Chrysler where she worked as an assembler. She was a member of the UAW.

She is survived by one daughter: Kristyn Hart of Chesapeake City, MD and one son: Robert Mann of Forest Hill, MD; 3 brothers: Alejandro "Alex" M. Rentillo, Jr., Ludin Rentillo and Jonathan Rentillo; and 3 grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a son: Tedd Hart II; and a brother: Wenceslao Paul Rentillo.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with services beginning at 3:00 pm.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Oct. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved