Faith Beata Mann, 63 of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 in the Seasons Hospice at Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
Born in Baltimore, MD, on October 1, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Alejandro M. Rentillo, Sr. and Betty Doris (Webb) Rentillo. She was the wife of the late Robert Mann who died in October 10, 1997.
Faith retired from Chrysler where she worked as an assembler. She was a member of the UAW.
She is survived by one daughter: Kristyn Hart of Chesapeake City, MD and one son: Robert Mann of Forest Hill, MD; 3 brothers: Alejandro "Alex" M. Rentillo, Jr., Ludin Rentillo and Jonathan Rentillo; and 3 grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a son: Tedd Hart II; and a brother: Wenceslao Paul Rentillo.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with funeral services beginning at 3:00 pm.
A Celebration of Life Service for her son, Tedd Hart II who passed away on April 17, 2020 will be held at the same time.
