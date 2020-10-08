1/1
Florence M. Brown
1937 - 2020
Florence May Brown, age 83, of Lewisville, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Born in Landenberg, PA, on March 24, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Norman A. and Anna Montgomery Crockett.

Mrs. Brown retired after more than 50 years as a beautician and had also worked in real estate management. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church, Lewisville, and had been a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Brown loved spending time with her family, being at her home at the beach, volunteering in her community, gardening, flowers, and shopping.

Survivors include her sons, David C. DiFilippo, St. Georges, DE, and Robert P. DiFilippo, Elkton, MD; granddaughters, Marsha Phillips (Harry) and Alison DiFilippo; great-grandchildren, Harrison and Hadden; sister, Ruth Crockett-Fulton (James), West Grove, PA; step-daughters, Sherese and Debbie Brown; and nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her husband, Charles P. Brown; and siblings, Norman A. Crockett, Jr., Sarah L. Main, and Edwin E. Crockett.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 Noon, Friday, October 16, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with a graveside service beginning at 1 p.m. in New London Presbyterian Cemetery, 1986 Newark Road (Route 896), New London, PA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, in care of the funeral home at the above address.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

Published in Cecil Whig on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Hicks Funeral Home
OCT
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
New London Presbyterian Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
