Florence M. Sauer, 93, of Earleville, MD, formerly of Newark, DE, passed away on March 30, 2019 at Seasons Hospice, Christiana Hospital.

Mrs. Sauer was born on July 11, 1925 in Wilkes-Barre, PA, daughter of the late Walter and Kathleen Landmesser Berkheiser. Since 1955, her family has spent summers at Crystal Beach, making it their home in 1984. She enjoyed cooking, reading, and playing bingo.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Robert L. Sauer; her brothers: Walter, Samuel and Charles Berkheiser; and a daughter in law, Lynn Sauer.

Mrs. Sauer is survived by her children: Robert Sauer (Cheryl), of Newark, DE; Kathy Wright (Sonny), of Powhattan, VA; Rosemarie Kincaid (Edward), of Lake Alfred, FL; Peter Sauer (Pamela) and William Sauer, both of Earleville; Betty Ann Baffone (Gerry), of Newark, DE; 11 grandchildren: Kimberlee, Kelly, Tara, Tammi, Matthew, Jason, Logan, Gerard, Hanna, Amanda, Kelly; and 13 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 5, at 11 a.m. in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St., Galena, MD, where friends may call after 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Hacks Point VFC, 1185 Glebe Rd., Earleville, MD 21919 or Cecilton VFC, P.O. Box 565, Cecilton, MD 21913.