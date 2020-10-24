1/
Floyd "Woody" Craig
1937 - 2020
Floyd "Woody" Elwood Craig of Rising Sun, MD, age 83, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was born on April 16, 1937 in Parksville, KY to the late Albert Craig and Cynthia (Honnaker) Conrad.

Woody loved music so much he was the lead singer and guitar player in a country western band, The Country Classics. An active and handy man, Woody was always making things or doing home maintenance and improvements. He was an accomplished wood worker and carpenter. Woody frequently spent time in his wood shop making various furniture pieces, and had even built his own house in Pennsylvania. An avid gardener, he often spent time with his gardening and landscaping projects.

Woody is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Lois Ann Craig; daughter, Lori Ann Craig; grandson, Steve Zakreski; four great-grandchildren: Ava, Aubrey, Summer and Savannah, and sister, Patricia Williams. In addition to his parents, Woody was preceded in death by his two daughters: Sandra Catherine "Cathy" Stewart and Anita Sue Craig; and two grandsons: Christopher Murrin and Justin Lee Stewart.

Because of the limitations created by the COVID pandemic, services for Woody will be held next year on his birthday, April 16, 2021. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.



Published in Cecil Whig on Oct. 24, 2020.
