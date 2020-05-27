Frances L. (Martin) Langley
1945 - 2020
Frances L. Langley, 74 of North East, MD, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at home surrounded by her beloved family.

Born in Pembroke, VA, on June 22, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Eva (Nelson) Martin.

Prior to her retirement, Frances worked in Custodial Services at University of Delaware.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and watching western movies. But the joy of her life was her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years: William Langley; one son: Eric J. Langley; 2 sisters: Mabel Jean Sinkus and Kay Blevins; and the lights of her life, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren with another on the way.

In addition to her parents, Frances was also preceded in death by her son: Bryan K. Langley, Sr.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 am.

Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



Published in Cecil Whig on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

