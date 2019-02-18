Frances Mae Preston, 89, of North East, MD, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 in the Heartland Hospice House, Wilmington, DE.

Born in Rising Sun, MD, on June 21, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Blanche (Slicer) Gamble. She is the wife of the late Clifford L. Preston Sr. who died April 26, 1986.

She retired from the University of Delaware as a custodian. Frances had previously worked at Bainbridge Naval Training and Bata Shoe Company.

Frances was a 53 year member of the V.F.W. Post 6027 Auxiliary and a member of the American Legion Post 194 Rising Sun Auxiliary. She enjoyed bingo, traveling, playing slot machines, Chuck Norris movies, and most of all spending time with her loving and caring family.

She is survived by one daughter, Judith L. Reynolds (Ed); six sons: Clifford L. (Penny), Thomas N. (Elsie), Gary L. (Edna), Ricky A. (Mary), David M. (Kim), Daniel G. (Angie) Preston; also survived by 19 grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren and two on the way!

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley Ann Preston; and brothers: Alford and Floyd Gamble.

Friends may call Tuesday, February 19, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main St., North East, MD. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made payable to V.F.W. Post 6027 Auxiliary, in care of the funeral home.

For condolences, please visit: www.crouchfuneralhome.com