Frances Regina "Gene" Dammann
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Regina "Gene" Dammann, 95, formerly of Wyomissing, PA and North East, MD passed away May 15, 2020, at Reading Hospital.

Her husband, Richard W. Dammann, passed away on April 24, 1996.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was a daughter of the late James J. and Frances (O'Toole) Hall.

Her faith was very important to her and she loved spending time with family and receiving the Eucharist daily; she was a long-time, dedicated member of St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church and St. Jude Mission Church of North East, MD.

She is survived by three children: Mary Ann, wife of Richard Weiherer, Wyomissing; David Elias, Shillington; and James P., husband of Tracie Dammann, Lakeland, FL. There are nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Gene was predeceased by two children, Richard Elias and William Dammann and five siblings.

A viewing will be held Friday June 26, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church to be celebrated at 1 p.m. Burial will be private at St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Cemetery, North East, MD. Contributions in Gene's memory may be made to EWTN Global Catholic Network https://sd.ewtn.com/love-and-understanding-of-god/ Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved