Frances Williams Parker, age 92 of Newark, DE passed away on May 4, 2020. She was born on August 13, 1927 in Wilmington, DE to the late Francis Willard Crothers and Della (Bottomley) Crothers.
Frances grew up in Cecil County, MD and went to school in Zion. She became a Registered Nurse and dedicated her life to serving others in her community. Frances and Ed enjoyed traveling all over the world, sailing the Chesapeake and ball room dancing. Frances was a master gardener, which was one of her greatest joys.
Frances is survived by her children: Fletcher Price Williams, III, Elizabeth Crothers George, Andrew Scott Williams, and step-daughter, Susan Mateja and her husband, Walter; grandchildren: Sean Price Williams, Jason Christopher George, Nicholas Anthony George, and Derrick Michael George; great granddaughter, Carly George; step-grandchildren: Emily and Ellyanna Mateja; brother, Richard Crothers; and many family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Parker, brother, Edward Crothers; step-son Edward Parker, Jr.; and son-in-law, Ernest George.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Alzheimer's Association" and sent in care of R.T. Foard and Jones Funeral Home, 122 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. To send online condolences and check for upcoming service information, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in Cecil Whig on May 5, 2020.