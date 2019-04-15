Francis Marshall "Joe" Rea Jr., 78, of Elkton, MD, died Friday, April 12, 2019 in the UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Bel Air, MD.

Born in North East, MD, on June 25, 1940, he was the son of the late Francis Marshall Sr. and Ella Elizabeth (Hammond) Rea.

He retired from General Motors with over 28 years of service. Joe enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, gardening, taxidermy, and boating. Most of all, he enjoyed his time with his grandchildren.

Survived by his wife of 40 years, Mary (Fischer) Rea; four daughters: Lynda Miller and her husband Rusty, of Rising Sun, MD; Donna Miller and her husband David, of Rising Sun, MD; Monica Stampfl and her husband Kevin, of Moss Beach, CA; Melissa Funk and her husband Van, of Elkton, MD; two sons: Frank Rea and his wife Carol, of Elkton, MD; Mark Harris and his wife Stephanie, of North East, MD; three sisters: Shirley Clark and her husband John, of Elkton, MD; Arlene Arrants and her late husband Walter, of North East, MD; Lora Blackson and her husband Taylor, of Townsend, DE; and two brothers: James Rea and his wife Sarah of Elkton, MD; and Jerry Rea and his wife Jean, of North East, MD. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Craig, Krissy, Katie, Cody, D.J., Emily, Jessica, Ashley, Drew, Megan, Joe; and great grandson, Brian.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Leroy Rea.

Friends may call Thursday, April 18, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service, conducted by Rev. Ray F. Graham, will be held Friday, April 19 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.

