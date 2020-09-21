1/1
Frank Adkins "Buck" Harmon
1950 - 2020
Frank "Buck" Adkins Harmon 70, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. Born in Bland County, Virginia on June 19, 1950, he was the son of the late Annie St. Claire Harmon.

Buck was loved by anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. He always had great stories to tell about his life, he was quite the story teller. His family was his most precious treasure. There was nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with his grandchildren, great grandchildren and siblings. Buck only had one daughter with whom he shared an unbreakable bond. He often spent time with great friends, and loved to spend time with his brother, Emery, riding around to gun shops and stopping in diners to eat. He enjoyed attending shooting matches, the drag strip and hunting. He was one of the best drywall hangers and mechanics around and shared many tips with his son-in-law, Charles. Buck could fix just about anything and left his family with a lot of his tips and wisdom.

Survivors include his wife Cloie Jane Harmon; daughter; Reba Hinman and husband, Charles; grandchildren; Cassie (Brian), Stephanie, Danielle (Mitchell), Vivian Cox (Ariel), Breanna, Allison, Jessica (Peter), Aliscia (Corey) and Casie; great grandchildren; Alexis, Evan, Greyson, Estella, Abby, Brendan, Garrett, Charlie, Audrey, Emmy and Sadie. Buck is survived by his siblings; Shirley (Donnie), Ethel (Larry), Wade (Frances), Emery and daughter Ruthie, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, best friends, Dale and Howard Jenkins, close friend; John Evans. He also had a very special companion, Christine McMillan. Buck is joined in heaven by his mother Annie and siblings; Pearlie, Marie, Dwighty, Bud, Bobby, Bill and Rod.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
