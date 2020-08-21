1/1
Frank Joseph Stringer Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Joseph Stringer, Sr. age 62 of Elkton, MD passed away on August 17, 2020 after a short and fierce battle with cancer. He was born on April 19, 1958 in Bainbridge, MD to the late Frank Ira Stringer and Pauline Doris (Loller) Knecht.

Frank was a proud veteran and served in the US Navy for six years where he worked in telecommunications. After serving our country, Frank worked as a skilled electrician and retired from Quantum Controls in 2019. He was a very active honorary member at the VFW Post 7687 in Chesapeake City, MD as well as the American Legion Post 0015 in Elkton, MD. Frank was well known in his community for all of his support throughout the years. He took pride in honoring Veterans and volunteering his time to help others. He had a number of hobbies including: fishing, hunting, playing pool, and watching NASCAR and sports. He was an avid fan of the Baltimore Ravens, Orioles, and the Maryland Terps. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and was devoted to his 1978 Harley Davidson.

Frank is survived by his companion, Suzanne D. Wilson; children: Frank J. Stringer, Jr. (Kim), M. Rene Kaveria (Adi), Wayne A. Stringer, Martin C. Stringer; and bonus son, Sean M. Wadkins; brothers: Timothy (Misha), Richard (companion, Becky), James (companion, Janet), Douglas, Gerald (Laura), William (Jessie); sister, Paula; and his grandparents, James and Pauline Loller. He is survived by many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; aunts, uncles and friends.

Frank was preceded in death by his sisters: Terri Lynn Stringer and Jackie Petit.

A celebration of Frank's life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm at VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Avenue, Chesapeake City, MD 21915. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "VFW Post 7687" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 248 Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved