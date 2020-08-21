Frank Joseph Stringer, Sr. age 62 of Elkton, MD passed away on August 17, 2020 after a short and fierce battle with cancer. He was born on April 19, 1958 in Bainbridge, MD to the late Frank Ira Stringer and Pauline Doris (Loller) Knecht.
Frank was a proud veteran and served in the US Navy for six years where he worked in telecommunications. After serving our country, Frank worked as a skilled electrician and retired from Quantum Controls in 2019. He was a very active honorary member at the VFW Post 7687 in Chesapeake City, MD as well as the American Legion Post 0015 in Elkton, MD. Frank was well known in his community for all of his support throughout the years. He took pride in honoring Veterans and volunteering his time to help others. He had a number of hobbies including: fishing, hunting, playing pool, and watching NASCAR and sports. He was an avid fan of the Baltimore Ravens, Orioles, and the Maryland Terps. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and was devoted to his 1978 Harley Davidson.
Frank is survived by his companion, Suzanne D. Wilson; children: Frank J. Stringer, Jr. (Kim), M. Rene Kaveria (Adi), Wayne A. Stringer, Martin C. Stringer; and bonus son, Sean M. Wadkins; brothers: Timothy (Misha), Richard (companion, Becky), James (companion, Janet), Douglas, Gerald (Laura), William (Jessie); sister, Paula; and his grandparents, James and Pauline Loller. He is survived by many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; aunts, uncles and friends.
Frank was preceded in death by his sisters: Terri Lynn Stringer and Jackie Petit.
A celebration of Frank's life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm at VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Avenue, Chesapeake City, MD 21915. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "VFW Post 7687" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 248 Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit, www.rtfoard.com
