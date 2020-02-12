Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Garland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Lewis Garland


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Lewis Garland Obituary
Frank Lewis Garland, 82, of North East, MD, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020. He was born December 18, 1937. He is survived and will be missed by his wife Carole Garland of 59 years of marriage; daughter Sherry Oldham and her husband Harry Oldham; son Steve Garland and his wife Beth Garland; his four grandchildren, Samantha Garland, Nathanial Garland, Mica Garland and Matthew Garland; his brother Donald Garland and his wife Helen Garland. He is preceded in death by his son Craig Garland. He was a mason for many years and enjoyed his retirement. Loved spending time with his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -