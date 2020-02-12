|
Frank Lewis Garland, 82, of North East, MD, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020. He was born December 18, 1937. He is survived and will be missed by his wife Carole Garland of 59 years of marriage; daughter Sherry Oldham and her husband Harry Oldham; son Steve Garland and his wife Beth Garland; his four grandchildren, Samantha Garland, Nathanial Garland, Mica Garland and Matthew Garland; his brother Donald Garland and his wife Helen Garland. He is preceded in death by his son Craig Garland. He was a mason for many years and enjoyed his retirement. Loved spending time with his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 14, 2020