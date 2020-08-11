1/1
Frank Rinaldi Jr.
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Rinaldi, Jr., 69 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 in the Christiana Hospital of Newark, DE. Born April 6, 1951 he was the son of the late Frank and Laura DiMarco Rinaldi.

Frank was always a kind and caring man who loved God and worked to share God's love in his community. In 1997 he started the Ray of Hope Mission Center in Port Deposit, MD. He opened the doors to anyone in need of food, clothing, shelter, medicines, a job, or a hundred other things that people needed help with. He dedicated his life's work to improving peoples' situations. Many people will also know him from working at Ryland Homes, Wiley's Manufacturing, and the Board of Education, along with many other local places of employment. He was a "jack of all trades". Those jobs served a purpose in his life but the Ray of Hope served a divine calling on his life. He has received many awards and certificates of recognition through the years but he found his greatest sense of accomplishment in his mission work and his family. May he now have the rest he so assuredly deserves.

Frank will be sorely missed by his loving wife of 47 years, Denise Sakers Rinaldi of Port Deposit, MD; son, Jason J. Rinaldi and wife, Courtney A., of Bear DE; daughter, Courtney L. Barrett of Port Deposit, MD; grandchildren, Brianna and Wyatt Barrett; and his beloved pets, Daisy and Precious.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Ray of Hope Mission Center in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.

Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2020, 1 PM, at the Freedom Church of 51 Colonial Way, Rising Sun, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, 11 AM until 1 PM, at the church. Pastor Steven Andrus of the Freedom Church will officiate. Interment will be in Brookview Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved