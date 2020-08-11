Frank Rinaldi, Jr., 69 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 in the Christiana Hospital of Newark, DE. Born April 6, 1951 he was the son of the late Frank and Laura DiMarco Rinaldi.Frank was always a kind and caring man who loved God and worked to share God's love in his community. In 1997 he started the Ray of Hope Mission Center in Port Deposit, MD. He opened the doors to anyone in need of food, clothing, shelter, medicines, a job, or a hundred other things that people needed help with. He dedicated his life's work to improving peoples' situations. Many people will also know him from working at Ryland Homes, Wiley's Manufacturing, and the Board of Education, along with many other local places of employment. He was a "jack of all trades". Those jobs served a purpose in his life but the Ray of Hope served a divine calling on his life. He has received many awards and certificates of recognition through the years but he found his greatest sense of accomplishment in his mission work and his family. May he now have the rest he so assuredly deserves.Frank will be sorely missed by his loving wife of 47 years, Denise Sakers Rinaldi of Port Deposit, MD; son, Jason J. Rinaldi and wife, Courtney A., of Bear DE; daughter, Courtney L. Barrett of Port Deposit, MD; grandchildren, Brianna and Wyatt Barrett; and his beloved pets, Daisy and Precious.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Ray of Hope Mission Center in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2020, 1 PM, at the Freedom Church of 51 Colonial Way, Rising Sun, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, 11 AM until 1 PM, at the church. Pastor Steven Andrus of the Freedom Church will officiate. Interment will be in Brookview Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD.Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD