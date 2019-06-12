Fred Aubrey Stemple Jr. died June 4, 2019 at the age of 96 in Martinsburg, WV. He is the son of Fred Sr. and Susie Stemple. He was a long time resident, over 70 years, of Rising Sun, MD. He is a graduate of Rising Sun High School, member of American Legion Post 194 Rising Sun, MD for over 60 years, and chartered member of Chantilly Country Club, Rising Sun, MD for many years. He was employed for the Department of Defense at the Aberdeen Proving for 32 years in the photography department. He is a veteran World War II Army Air Forces with service in England, France, and Germany. He loved photography and golf.

He is survived by his wife, Clarissa VanMetre Stemple; son, Richard Stemple, of Blackpool, England; daughter, Carol Stemple, of Ellicott City, MD; son, Van (Teresa) Stemple, of Shephterdstown, WV; daughter, Lori Ann (Christian) Erickson, of Lexington, KY, and seven grandchildren: Sharon Torriero, Chelsea Stemple, Tristyn Stemple, Trenten Stemple, Aubren Espinosa, Ariele Walters, and Ashtyn Taylor. He is preceded in death by son, Donnie Stemple; father, Fred Stemple Sr.; mother, Susie Stemple; sister, Frieda Tome; and brother, Jimmy Stemple.

Family is welcoming friends at the home, Friday evening anytime between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a Celebration of Life.

Memorial donations may be made to American Legion Post 194. Rising Sun, MD. Published in The Cecil Whig on June 12, 2019