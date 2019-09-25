Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Mercy Baptist Church
2403 Theodore Road
North East, MD
Freddie Gene May


1960 - 2019
Freddie Gene May Obituary
Freddie Gene May, 58, of North East, MD passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. Born in Elkton, MD on November 14, 1960, he was the son of the late James and Mary Jane Richmond May.

A member of Maranatha Baptist Church, Mr. May worked in the construction industry. He enjoyed being with family, was a Baltimore Ravens fan and liked working on the computer.

Survivors include his brothers, Carby E. May and Steven W. May (Kimberly) all of North East, MD, and a niece, whom Freddie loved, Ashley May.

A memorial service will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Mercy Baptist Church, 2403 Theodore Road, North East, MD 21901.

Published in The Cecil Whig on Sept. 27, 2019
