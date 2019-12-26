Home

Freddie William Shackelford Jr.


1963 - 2019
Freddie William Shackelford Jr. 56, passed away at home in Elkton, MD on December 23, 2019 from a long & hard fight with cancer.

Freddie loved his football team the RedSkins, loved music but above all else loved his family & his puppies Bailey & Eevee the most.

Freddie is survived by his wife Kathy Shackelford and the loving mother of his 2 oldest children Mary ( Sis) Shackelford, his daughters Tiffa inny Shackelford & Cheyenne Shackelford, his Son Corey Feazelle, his Grandchildren David Jackson Jr, Chayden Feazelle, Casen poe & Cameron Potter, his brother Martin Shackelford, sisters Sheila Hickman & Deanna Shackelford, and his In-laws who loved him as a Son Norman & Joanne Giles. He is preceded in death by his mother Charlotte Shackelford his Son Anthony Shackelford & Grandbabies Ciersten, Talen & Nolan Jackson & his brother John Shackelford.

We invite everyone to a celebration of his life to be held at Cecil Community Center, 17 Wilson Rd Rising Sun, MD 21911on Jan 4th, 2020 the family will welcome visitors at 1:30 & service to be held at 2pm.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 1, 2020
