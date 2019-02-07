Frederick Edwin Dukes, 62, of Colora, MD, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 in the University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital of Havre de Grace, MD. Born May 3, 1956 in Havre de Grace, he was the son of Eleanor Kennedy Dukes of Perryville, MD, and the late Frederick Parker Dukes.

Fred was employed as a mechanic by the Maryland State Authority of North East, MD.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Emily Beth Dukes, of Colora, MD; step-sons: Chris Weitzel, Paul Weitzel; two grandchildren; one great grandchild; mother, Eleanor Kennedy Dukes, of Perryville, MD; brothers: Nelson Parker Dukes, of Colora, MD; Larry Wayne Dukes, of Perryville, MD; two nephews; two nieces; and two great nephews.

Fred was a member of the Susquehanna Masonic Lodge #130 of Havre de Grace, MD, and the Sons of the American Legion Post #135 of Perryville, MD. He will be greatly missed by his doggie, Boy Boston.

In addition to his father, Fred was preceded in death by his step-son, Phillip Bailey.

Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, February 11, 10 a.m. at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, February 10, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell will officiate. Interment will be in Asbury Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.

Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary