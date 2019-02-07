Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Dukes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Edwin Dukes


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frederick Edwin Dukes Obituary
Frederick Edwin Dukes, 62, of Colora, MD, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 in the University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital of Havre de Grace, MD. Born May 3, 1956 in Havre de Grace, he was the son of Eleanor Kennedy Dukes of Perryville, MD, and the late Frederick Parker Dukes.
Fred was employed as a mechanic by the Maryland State Authority of North East, MD.
He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Emily Beth Dukes, of Colora, MD; step-sons: Chris Weitzel, Paul Weitzel; two grandchildren; one great grandchild; mother, Eleanor Kennedy Dukes, of Perryville, MD; brothers: Nelson Parker Dukes, of Colora, MD; Larry Wayne Dukes, of Perryville, MD; two nephews; two nieces; and two great nephews.
Fred was a member of the Susquehanna Masonic Lodge #130 of Havre de Grace, MD, and the Sons of the American Legion Post #135 of Perryville, MD. He will be greatly missed by his doggie, Boy Boston.
In addition to his father, Fred was preceded in death by his step-son, Phillip Bailey.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, February 11, 10 a.m. at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, February 10, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell will officiate. Interment will be in Asbury Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.