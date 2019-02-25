Home

R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen St.
Rising Sun, MD
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Restland Memorial Park
77 Deforest Ave.
East Hanover, NJ
View Map
Frederick H. Strubbe III ("Fred"), 82, of Colora, MD, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019. Born March 29, 1937 in Newark, NJ, Fred was the son of the late Frederick H. Strubbe Jr. and the late Dora Maria Margeretha (Stegmann) Strubbe.
Fred proudly served his country in the United States Army, retiring as a Master Sergeant. Fred continued to work for the U.S. Army, retiring as a Department of the Army Civilian at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, MD. He was a member of the NRA, AUSA, American Legion, VFW, DAV, and the Vietnam Veterans Association. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a huge NY Giants fan. His most cherished time was spent with his wife, whom he adored, and his wonderful family.
Fred is survived by his two daughters: Lorelei I. Shanklin and her husband Jeffrey, of Castle Rock, CO; and Heidi R. Dillard and her husband Larry, of Arlington, VA. He was the proud grandfather of Kathryn and Thomas Dillard and Caelan and Milla Shanklin and was also survived by his brother, Walter Strubbe. Including his parents, Fred was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Chom O. Strubbe.
A Celebration of Fred's Life will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 28 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911. Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 1 in Restland Memorial Park, 77 Deforest Ave., East Hanover, NJ 07936.
To send online condolences, please visit: www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 27, 2019
