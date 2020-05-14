G. Howard Bathon
1927 - 2020
G. Howard Bathon, Jr., age 92, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. Born in Baltimore, MD, on August 16, 1927, he was the son of the late G. Howard and Ann Marie Syron Bathon.

Mr. Bathon retired from the paper manufacturing industry as a chemist. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, Bishop Becker Council #2427, Elkton. Family was a very important part of his life, especially time spent with his nieces and nephews. An avid photographer, he loved hummingbirds and enjoyed building model sailboats and gardening.

Mr. Bathon is survived by his multitude of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Bathon was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Joseph, John Sherwood, Anthony Thomas, Daniel Howard, Lawrence Charles, William Francis, Philip Syron, Ann Catherine "Nancy", Claire Elizabeth and Bernard Neil.

Mass of Christian Burial with interment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

Published in Cecil Whig on May 14, 2020.
