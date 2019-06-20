|
G. Patricia 'Pat' Mills, 78, of Long Point, Earleville, MD, passed away on June 19, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital, Wilmington, DE.
Pat was born on August 20, 1940 in Sunbury, PA, daughter of the late Charles A. and Enda Beere Lowe. She was raised in Pennsylvania and moved to Long Point in 1964. She had worked as a secretary for Langner Realty before her and her husband took ownership of Long Point Marina in 1986. Pat enjoyed yoga.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, John G. Mills; two sons: John Mills, Dan Mills (Monica), of Earleville; grandchildren: Danny, Amanda, Stephanie, Jayden, Gabe, McKensie, Howie, Kelly; and great grandchildren: Emma Lynn, Faith and Brooke.
Service will be held privately.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
Published in The Cecil Whig on June 21, 2019