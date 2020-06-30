Gail C. (Stewart) Ess
1934 - 2020
Gail C. Ess, 86 of Landenberg, PA, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.

Born in Marion, NC, on June 12, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Ted and Lela (Presley) Stewart.

Mrs. Ess, was formerly a supervisor at Elkton Fashions and also had worked at Perry Point VA Medical Center as a nursing assistant. She was a wonderful homemaker who lovingly cared for her family.

She enjoyed bowling, gardening, the Card Club and the Gourmet Dinners Club. She was also quite an artist.

Survivors include her loving husband: Dewain Ess; her children: Candy McCloskey (Stratton) of New Castle, DE, William (Ted) Lewis (Brenda) of Bear, DE, and Glenda Goeller (Bill) of North East, MD; her stepson: David Ess (Lori) of Orange, TX; sister: Janice Jackson of Bear, DE; brother: William Turrell; 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter: Valeria Kay Mayfield; stepdaughter: Dianna Updike; and brother: Joe Dean Stewart.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm.

Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 30, 2020.

