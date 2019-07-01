Mrs. Gail Foster Kirk, 81, of Frederick, MD, passed away on July 1, 2019 at Vindobona Nursing and Rehabilitation Center due to complications of Parkinson's disease. She was the wife of the late Howard E. Kirk, who died Oct. 28, 2017.

Born in Richmond, VA, Gail was the daughter of the late William Steptoe Foster Jr. and Mary Ellen (White) Foster. She graduated from high school in Seaford, DE. Gail earned her undergraduate degree from Duke University and received her Masters' degree in statistics from Virginia Tech. She was a member of Phi Mu sorority.

Gail worked for Thiokol and for DuPont before starting her own company. She completed her career as a biostatistician with the Department of Veterans Affairs at Perry Point, MD. She was a former member of the Blue Rock Choir in Delaware, and she participated in the Cecil County Choral Society. Gail was also an amateur radio operator (call sign N3LTW).

Mrs. Kirk is survived by two daughters: Margaret Osborne, Christina Pikas (Mark); three grandchildren: Caitlin Penix, Sophia Pikas Andrew Pikas; a great granddaughter, Juliette Penix; and several cousins and friends.

Visitation will take place on Friday, July 5, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy., Frederick, MD, where a funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Published in The Cecil Whig on July 3, 2019