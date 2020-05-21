Gail Ivins Mackeprang, 73 of North East, MD, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
Born in Kent County, MD, on January 16, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Rollison and Mollie (Williams) Ivins. She was the wife of the late Carl M. Mackeprang, Jr. who passed November 6, 2019.
She worked for the Cecil County Health Department as an Administrative Assistant, retiring after many years of service. Earlier in her career, she worked for Cecil County Public Schools.
Mrs. Mackeprang was a member of the American Legion Ladies Aux. for Mason Dixon Post 194, Rising Sun, MD and the Red Hat Society. When her sons were young, she was very active in the Cub Scouts with Pack 172.
In her spare time, she enjoyed music, especially Conway Twitty and Barry Manilow. She also enjoyed watching tv shows with her favorites being Matlock and Downton Abbey.
Survived by three sons: James J. Mackeprang (Amber) of North East, MD, Matthew L. Mackeprang (Christine) of West Chester, PA and Mark A. Mackeprang (Angie) of North East, MD; her brother: Alan Terry Ivins of Wilmington, DE; and 5 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 12:00 Noon until service time.
Interment will follow services in Bay View Cemetery, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in Cecil Whig on May 21, 2020.