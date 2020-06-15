Gail (Martin) McReynolds
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail Martin McReynolds, 69, of Wingina, VA, formerly of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away on June 4, 2020. She was born November 4, 1950 to the late William Martin & C. Gertrude Martin McNeal. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold "JR" McReynolds. She was employed by Buckingham Housing Development Corp. at Gold Hill Village in New Canton, VA.

She is survived by two brothers, James Martin (Dicy) of Galena, MD, and William Martin, of Elkton, MD; two daughters, Penny Haywood Pierce (Jeff) of Middletown, DE, and Pam Haywood Wadkins (Jim) of Elkton, MD; and four grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Lung Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved