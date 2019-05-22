|
|
Gail Vander Horst Proctor, 76, of North East, MD, passed away suddenly Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
Born in Abington, PA, on July 18, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Elias Jr. and Blanche (Manheimer) Vander Horst.
A longtime resident of Cecil County, Gail was a social worker prior to her retirement.
She was a member of St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, North East, MD; Chesapeake Bay Tartan Sailing Club; Singles on Sailboats; and North East Maryland Multisport.
Gail loved the outdoors and enjoyed sailing, gardening, triathlons and hiking. She also enjoyed reading, stock market trading, and traveling.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Pudlinski; three stepchildren: Brenda Proctor, of Atlanta, GA; Christine McCauley and Michael Pudlinski, both of Auburn, NJ; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 25, 12 noon at St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, 315 South Main St., North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations payable to Vander Horst & Manheimer & Family Scholarship, at Cecil Community College, in care of the funeral home.
For condolences, please visit: www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on May 24, 2019